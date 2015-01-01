Abstract

The steering system in autonomous vehicles is an essential issue that must be addressed. Appropriate control will result in a smooth and risk-free steering system. Compared to other types of controls, type-2 fuzzy logic control has the advantage of dealing with uncertain inputs, which are common in autonomous vehicles. This paper proposes a novel method for the steering control of autonomous vehicles based on type-2 fuzzy logic control combined with PI control. The primary control, type-2 fuzzy logic control, has three inputs—distance, navigation, and speed. The fuzzy system’s output is the steering angle value. This was used as input for the secondary control, PI control. This control is in charge of adjusting the motor’s position as a manifestation of the steering angle. The study results applied to the EPS system of autonomous vehicles revealed that type-2 fuzzy logic control and PI control produced better and smoother control than type-1 fuzzy logic control and PI. The slightest disturbance in the type-1 fuzzy logic control showed a significant change in steering, while this did not occur in the type-2 fuzzy logic control. The results indicate that type-2 fuzzy logic control and PI control could be used for autonomous vehicles by maintaining the comfort and safety of the users.

Language: en