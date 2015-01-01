Abstract

Skilled drivers have the driving behavioral characteristic of pre-sighted following, and similarly intelligent vehicles need accurate prediction of future trajectories. The LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) is a common model of trajectory prediction. The existing LSTM models pay less attention to the interactions between the target and the surrounding vehicles. Furthermore, the impacts on future trajectories of the target vehicle have also barely been a focus of the current models. On these bases, a Residual Attention-based Long Short-Term Memory (RA-LSTM) model was proposed, an interaction tensor based on the surroundings of the target vehicle at the predictive moments was constructed and the weight coefficients of the interaction tensor for the surrounding vehicles relative to the target vehicle were calculated and re-programmed in this study. The proposed RA-LSTM model can implicitly represent the different degrees of influence of the surrounding vehicles on the target vehicle; the probability distributions of the future trajectory coordinates of the target vehicle is predicted based on the extracted interaction features. The RA-LSTM model was tested and verified in multiple scenarios by using the NGSIM (next generation simulation) public dataset, and the results showed that the prediction accuracy of the proposed model is significantly improved compared with the current LSTM models.

