Abstract

Due to the large amount of video data from UAV aerial photography and the small target size from the aerial perspective, pedestrian detection in drone videos remains a challenge. To detect objects in UAV images quickly and accurately, a small-sized pedestrian detection algorithm based on the weighted fusion of static and dynamic bounding boxes is proposed. First, a weighted filtration algorithm for redundant frames was applied using the inter-frame pixel difference algorithm cascading vision and structural similarity, which solved the redundancy of the UAV video data, thereby reducing the delay. Second, the pre-training and detector learning datasets were scale matched to address the feature representation loss caused by the scale mismatch between datasets. Finally, the static bounding extracted by YOLOv4 and the motion bounding boxes extracted by LiteFlowNet were subject to the weighted fusion algorithm to enhance the semantic information and solve the problem of missing and multiple detections in UAV object detection. The experimental results showed that the small object recognition method proposed in this paper enabled reaching an mAP of 70.91% and an IoU of 57.53%, which were 3.51% and 2.05% higher than the mainstream target detection algorithm.

Language: en