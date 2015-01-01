SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fakhari A, Azizi H, Farahbakhsh M, Esmaeili ED. Int. J. Prev. Med. 2022; 13(1): e39.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.4103/ijpvm.IJPVM_454_20

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health managers often do not have adequate information for decision making on what strategy makes an effective impact on suicide prevention. Despite the availability of global Suicide Prevention Programs (SPP), no previous investigation has developed combinations of a review study with expert opinions. This study was aimed to identify effective programs for suicide prevention.

METHODS: We used two methods for selecting the effective SPP. (1) review of systematic reviews: we systematically searched to find relevant review studies through Medline, Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, and gray literatures. (2) Expert panel opinions: effective programs identified from the previous step were combined with expert views via the Hanlon method.

RESULTS: A total of 27 since some of them were reports met the inclusion criteria. After full-text screening 9 records included. We found the following 12 SPP for prioritizing and rating the most effective interventions by an expert panel: (1) case management of Suicide Attempters (SAs), (2) identification and treatment of depression, (3) registry for suicide, (4) identifying local determinants of Suicidal behavior (SB), (5) public awareness campaigns, (6) gatekeepers' training, (7) conducting research, (8) school-based training, (9) improving knowledge and attitudes, (10) restricting access to means, (11) at-risk people screening, (12) mass media.

CONCLUSIONS: Seven effective SPP identified after combined 12 included interventions with expert panel opinion: (1) Case management of SAs, (2) Identification and treatment of depression, (3) Improving a registry for suicide, (4) Identifying local determinants of SB, (5) Public awareness campaigns, (6) Training gatekeepers, and (7) Conducting research.

Keywords: Expert testimony, Iran, suicide, review, systematic reviews


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print