Long M, Huang J, Peng Y, Mai Y, Yuan X, Yang X. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3350.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new threat to child health and safety. Some studies suggest that social isolation and economic stress have exacerbated child abuse and neglect, whereas other studies argue that orders to stay at home are likely to promote parent-child relationships during this stressful time. Due to a lack of prospective studies including before-during-after lockdown assessments, the impacts of lockdown measures on child maltreatment are unclear.
child maltreatment; lockdown; psychotic symptoms; sexual abuse; social anhedonia