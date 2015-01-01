Abstract

Fidelity assessment is considered a crucial component of a quality program implementation and evaluation, and the field of child welfare is increasingly recognizing the importance of fidelity assessment in establishing empirical support for child maltreatment prevention. However, fidelity is a complex construct that encompasses multiple dimensions, and program implementers in community-based interventions often face challenges in assessing fidelity in the context of multiple competing priorities with limited resources. As a result, very few child maltreatment prevention studies report detailed procedures for developing a fidelity assessment system. This descriptive research note seeks to fill this gap by describing the systematic process of engaging organizational leaders and service providers in fidelity assessment planning for the Family Success Network (FSN), a multi-component community-based maltreatment prevention model piloted to serve families in under-resourced communities in the Midwest. We discuss the model in the context of five key engagement constructs, including communication, partnership exchange, capacity-building, leadership, and collaboration.

Language: en