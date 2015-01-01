Abstract

This article attempted to evaluate the role of State in promoting the boy-child education in Kenya. The role of education in both the private and public sector cannot be emphasized. For example, even in those sectors often seen as low like the agricultural division, educated farmers become productive because they are more creative through the acquisition of literate skills. Thus citizens' access to quality and universal education stands as one of the most fundamental factors of influencing attainment of sustainable development. Therefore it is essential for the government to invest in education since it yields progressive externalities. The study had the following objectives, to: a) establish the extent to which the State promotes boy-child education in Kenya b) determine the strategies employed by the State to promote boy-child education in Kenya c) to evaluate the challenges the State experience in promoting boy-child education in Kenya d) determine the contribution of development agencies in boy- child education in Kenya. The study found the following results: a) The State does not directly promote the empowerment of the boy-child like giving bursaries (FPE), employment of teachers, implementation of laws and policies were generalized to all pupils. b) The State equips the schools with qualified government teachers, making basic education compulsory, and making education equitably accessible c) The study established the following challenges: sociocultural issues like circumcision, child labour, drug abuse, and poverty d) The agencies' contribution to education was general: infrastructural, establishment, child-empowerment, and bursaries. However, little was being done to the boy-child in particular.



Key Words: Kenya, State, access, quality, education, economic development, boy-child.

Language: en