Abstract

Violence against teachers is a global concern and has a negative impact on the development of society. In this context, this study aimed to review definitions of violence against teachers to develop an integrated consensus and conceptual model. A scoping review of the literature was carried out to include articles that could answer the guiding question of the study: "What are the definitions and dimensions of student violence against teachers in teaching?" The studies included in the review, it was identified that violence against the teacher can be defined as a set of actions and situations caused by students in an insidious or chronic way in the workplace and/or through digital medium, mediated by the perception of violence, the copping mechanism of the teacher and the organizational management of the violence. The integrated model of violence against teachers comprises conceptual antecedents, such as previous experience with violence against the teacher, the cultural definition of violence and the perception of victimization. Violence against teachers is a multidimensional construct that results from the interaction with the student in the organizational and social context. The consequences of violence against the teacher include psychological, emotional, biological, professional and social harm.



Key words:

Violence; Teaching; Workplace violence; Education; Faculty





===



A violência contra o professor é uma preocupação global e traz impacto negativo para o desenvolvimento da sociedade. Nesse contexto, o estudo objetivou revisar definições de violência contra o professor para desenvolver consenso integrado e modelo conceitual. Foi realizada uma revisão de escopo de literatura para incluir artigos que pudessem responder à pergunta norteadora da pesquisa: "Quais são as definições e as dimensões da violência do aluno contra o professor no ensino?" Nos estudos incluídos na revisão, identificou-se que a violência contra o professor pode ser definida como o conjunto de ações e situações provocadas por estudantes de forma insidiosa ou crônica no local de trabalho e/ou meio digital, mediadas por percepção de violência, mecanismo de enfrentamento do professor e gestão organizacional da violência. O modelo integrado de violência contra o professor compreende antecedentes conceituais, como a experiência anterior com violência contra o docente, definição cultural de violência e percepção de vitimização. A violência propriamente dita contra o professor é um construto multidimensional que resulta da interação com o estudante nos contextos organizacional e social. As consequências da violência contra o professor incluem danos psicológicos, emocionais, biológicos, profissionais e sociais.

Language: en