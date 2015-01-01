SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alasmari ABA, Frederico M, Cleak H, Lewis V, Walker G. J. Relig. Spiritual. Soc. Work 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15426432.2022.2049433

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study investigated the experience of IPV amongst married Saudi Arabian international students and their partners in Australia. The research explored the prevalence of IPV, the types of IPV, and gender differences in IPV experienced. A sample of 508 adult Saudi Arabian university students report of their own IPV experiences. The findings suggested gender differences in the context of IPV. The study can inform culturally appropriate interventions to support victims and increase perpetrator accountability.


Language: en

Keywords

couples; family violence. students; islam; Religion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print