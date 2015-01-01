|
Abstract
This study investigated the experience of IPV amongst married Saudi Arabian international students and their partners in Australia. The research explored the prevalence of IPV, the types of IPV, and gender differences in IPV experienced. A sample of 508 adult Saudi Arabian university students report of their own IPV experiences. The findings suggested gender differences in the context of IPV. The study can inform culturally appropriate interventions to support victims and increase perpetrator accountability.
couples; family violence. students; islam; Religion