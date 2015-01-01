Abstract

INTRODUCTION:

Sexual violence against women is a major public health problem around the world. Globally, around 7% of women have experienced sexual violence by a non-partner in their lifetime. Women who have experienced sexual violence are more likely to suffer from a sleep disorder, anxiety disorder, high blood pressure, and symptoms of depression. Sexual violence has been the predecessor of poor mental health of a woman and needs to be addressed by primary care physicians.

Objectives:

To assess the prevalence and associated factors of non-partner sexual violence in female medical undergraduates.

Methodology:

This cross-sectional study was conducted on 109 female medical undergraduates over two months. A semi-structured questionnaire was used to collect socio-demographic data and the WHO violence against women instrument Version 10 was used to assess sexual violence.

Analysis:

Data analyzed using SPSS version 23 (trial version) independent t test, Chi-square test, and Fisher's exact test was applied for inferential purpose.

Results:

Non-partner sexual violence was reported by 8.3% of the students. It was found that in 33.3% of cases, the perpetrators were other male family members, and in 44.4% of cases male friends of the family.

Conclusion:

Such a high prevalence of sexual violence is alarming. It is shocking that even in non-partner sexual violence, the perpetrator is not completely unknown to the victims.

