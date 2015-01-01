SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jancy J. International journal of novel research and development 2022; 7(2): 181-186.

Abstract

The youths are forced to experience something to violence in media with raising teenage people's interpersonal aggression, as well as reduced their empathy among their social group. It is highly causing their pro-social behavior in the society when they deep into the media violence. The media violence promotes the youth to get in to the aggression behavior without knowing the reality of the social group. As s result, the aggression behavior triggered by the media may cause the youth's normal behavior and their pro-social behavior in the society.


Language: en
