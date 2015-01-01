Abstract

BACKGROUND:

The role of nurses in screening for posttraumatic stress disorder is crucial in trauma units.

OBJECTIVES:

To create and evaluate an easy and brief tool for nurses to predict chronic posttraumatic stress disorder 1 year after a motor vehicle crash.

METHODS:

We performed a 1-year follow-up multicenter study from 2007 to 2015, including 274 patients injured in a motor vehicle crash who were hospitalized in an orthopedic trauma unit. Nurses administered the DEPITAC questionnaire. Posttraumatic stress disorder was measured by the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Checklist of symptoms during the first year following the crash. A multivariable logistic regression model was implemented to select items significantly associated with posttraumatic stress disorder to improve the DEPITAC questionnaire. Predictive performance to predict posttraumatic stress disorder 1 year after the motor vehicle crash was examined for these different models.

RESULTS:

Of 274 patients studied, a total of 75.9% completed the questionnaire at 1 year of follow-up. We found that only two questions and two simple elements of the patient's medical record (other injury or a person dying during the crash, perception of vital threat, number of children, and length of stay in trauma) predicted posttraumatic stress disorder 1 year after a motor vehicle crash.

CONCLUSIONS:

The brevity of this evaluation, simple scoring rules, and screening test performance suggest that this new screening tool can be easily administered in the acute care setting by nurses.

Language: en