Yigit Katanalp B, Eren E, Alver Y. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Spatial distributions of pedestrian-vehicle accident-prone locations (APLs) according to GIS-based models differ. Also, which APLs are determined by conventional models are more critical or which model is more successful in determining APL is still a major concern. To bridge this gap, this paper presents an innovative GIS-based Multi-Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) approach to identify the most critical APLs and to rank APLs with the compromising results of four GIS-based models. The results of planar KDE, network-based KDE, Getis-Ord Gi*, and Local Moran's I which are weighted with prediction accuracy index (PAI), were evaluated together with MCDM methods: traditional VIKOR and psychometric VIKOR.
Language: en
accident prone locations; GIS; multi-criteria decision making; pedestrian safety; VIKOR