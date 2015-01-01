Abstract

BACKGROUND: Veterans are twice as likely to experience a fatal opioid overdose compared with their civilian counterparts. Recognition has increased that effective opioid overdose prevention likely requires a holistic approach that addresses the biopsychosocial factors contributing to opioid-related morbidity and mortality.



Methods: This retrospective descriptive study includes veterans who were administered naloxone for treatment of opioid overdose in the emergency department at Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System from July 1, 2013 through April 1, 2017. Subjects were excluded if they received palliative/hospice care or were lost to follow-up, if there was documented lack of response to naloxone administration, and if overdose occurred secondary to inpatient administration of opioids. Data were collected via chart review.



Results: Thirty-five patients were included in this study. At the time of nonfatal opioid overdose, 29 (82.9%) had an active opioid prescription, and the mean morphine equivalent daily dose (MEDD) was 117 mg. Thirty-three (94.3%) had comorbid psychiatric disorders and 20 (57.1%) had substance use disorders. Within 6 months following overdose, subjects received care from mental health (45.5%), addiction treatment services (50.0%), and pain management (40.0%). Documented repeat overdose occurred in 4 patients.



Conclusions: This study may aid in the identification of potential areas for improvement in the prevention of opioid overdose and opioid-related mortality among veterans. Interventions designed to improve access to, engagement, and retention in effective care are pivotal for addressing the opioid epidemic as it evolves.

Language: en