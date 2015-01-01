Abstract

Psychostimulant use in Canada--similar to recent data trends from the United States--has been showing signs of increase over the past decade, while with patterns of use varying across the country. Changes in drug use preferences from opioids to psychostimulants have been noted in several provinces, for example, Alberta. Similarly, reports from British Columbia highlight a shift from opioids to psychostimulants with methamphetamine use representing the most commonly used drug. Further, the greatest amount of methamphetamine was seized in Quebec. Harms of psychostimulants include but are not limited to cardiovascular events, violence, paranoia/psychosis, increase in crime, and risky behaviors. Overall, physical and mental morbidity is associated with psychostimulant use in addition to elevated risk of contracting HIV and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV). There are increasing trends of the co-use of psycho-stimulants with opioids, resulting in heightened risk for acute adverse outcomes (eg, poisoning mortality). Populations involved in the use of psychostimulants across Canada are often socio-economically marginalized and vulnerable, or include men who have sex with men communities as well as post-secondary students. These populations warrant concerted efforts towards reducing the harms associated with psychostimulants; however, current interventions are limited. Interventions to be considered include safer psychostimulant paraphernalia distribution, psychosocial and pharmacotherapeutic interventions, supervised consumption services, and possible "safer supply" interventions. Studies suggest the need for tailored interventions for psychostimulants, prioritizing population-specific needs, better prevention, and further research. Overall, concerted effort to decrease psychostimulant-related use and harms, especially amongst youth, marginalized populations, and men who have sex with men communities, are warranted across Canada.







L'utilisation de psychostimulants au Canada - semblable aux tendances récentes de données des États-Unis - a montré des signes d'augmentation au cours de la dernière décennie, tandis que les modes d'utilisation varient à travers le pays. Des changements dans la préférence en matière de drogues passant des opioïdes aux psychostimulants ont été observés dans plusieurs provinces, par exemple en Alberta. De même, des rapports de la Colombie-Britannique mettent en évidence une transition des opioïdes aux psychostimulants, la consommation de méthamphétamine représentant la drogue la plus couramment consommée. De plus, la plus grande quantité de méthamphétamine a été saisie au Québec. Les effets nocifs des psychostimulants comprennent, sans s'y limiter, les accidents cardiovasculaires, la violence, la paranoïa/psychose, l'augmentation de la criminalité et les comportements à risque. Dans l'ensemble, la morbidité physique et mentale est associée à l'utilisation de psychostimulants en plus du risque élevé de contracter le VIH et le VHC. Les tendances sont à la hausse quant à l'utilisation concomitante de psychostimulants et d'opioïdes, ce qui entraîne un risque accru d'effets indésirables aigus (par exemple, mortalité par empoisonnement). Les populations impliquées dans l'utilisation de psychostimulants à travers le Canada sont souvent des sociétés marginalisées et vulnérables sur le plan socio-économique, par exemple la communauté des hommes ayant des relations sexuelles avec des hommes (HSH) ainsi que les étudiants de niveau post-secondaire. Ces populations justifient des efforts concertés pour réduire les méfaits associés aux psychostimulants; cependant, les interventions actuelles sont limitées. Les interventions à envisager comprennent une distribution plus sÛre de matériel de psychostimulants, des interventions psychosociales et pharmacothérapeutiques, des services de consommation supervisée et d'éventuelles interventions pour un "approvisionnement plus sÛr". Des études suggèrent la nécessité d'interventions sur mesure pour les psychostimulants, donnant la priorité aux besoins spécifiques de la population, une meilleure prévention et des recherches plus poussées. Dans l'ensemble, des efforts concertés pour réduire l'utilisation et les effets nocifs liés aux psychostimulants, en particulier chez les jeunes, les populations marginalisées et les communautés HSH, sont justifiés partout au Canada.

