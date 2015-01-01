SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lankford A. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 77: e101865.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2021.101865

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Sexual frustration is a common experience for many people; it is one of the biggest frustrations in some individuals' lives; and it has been cited as a cause of immoral behavior for centuries. However, it does not feature prominently in any leading criminological theories.
Methods
This review builds on findings from frustration-aggression, strain, self-control, and sexual selection theories--along with research on a wide range of sexual and non-sexual behaviors--to propose an overarching sexual frustration theory of aggression, violence, and crime.
Findings
Sexual frustration is not only a problem for those who are "involuntarily celibate"; it also affects many people who are sexually active. Frustration arising from unfulfilled desires to have sex, unavailable partners, and unsatisfying sexual activities appears to increase the risks of aggression, violence, and crime associated with relief-seeking, power-seeking, revenge-seeking, and displaced frustration.
Conclusion
Although sexual frustration does not provide a sufficient explanation for aggression, violence, or crime on its own, understanding its influence on behavior is important. Specific recommendations are offered to facilitate theory-testing and future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Crime; Sex drives; Sexual frustration; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print