Abstract

Background

Sexual frustration is a common experience for many people; it is one of the biggest frustrations in some individuals' lives; and it has been cited as a cause of immoral behavior for centuries. However, it does not feature prominently in any leading criminological theories.

Methods

This review builds on findings from frustration-aggression, strain, self-control, and sexual selection theories--along with research on a wide range of sexual and non-sexual behaviors--to propose an overarching sexual frustration theory of aggression, violence, and crime.

Findings

Sexual frustration is not only a problem for those who are "involuntarily celibate"; it also affects many people who are sexually active. Frustration arising from unfulfilled desires to have sex, unavailable partners, and unsatisfying sexual activities appears to increase the risks of aggression, violence, and crime associated with relief-seeking, power-seeking, revenge-seeking, and displaced frustration.

Conclusion

Although sexual frustration does not provide a sufficient explanation for aggression, violence, or crime on its own, understanding its influence on behavior is important. Specific recommendations are offered to facilitate theory-testing and future research.

