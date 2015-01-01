Abstract

PURPOSE

Using data collected from a sample of cases associated with untested sexual assault kits (SAKs), we used focal concerns theory - a framework that identifies themes relevant to criminal justice practitioners' decision-making processes - to assess the correlates of suspect identification and officers' pre-arrest decision to present a case to prosecutors.

Methods

We estimated two logistic regression models. The first model examined the ability of investigators to identify a suspect in the full sample (N = 444). The second model examined officers' decision to present cases to the prosecutor in a subsample of cases in which a suspect was identified (N = 293).

Results

The odds of suspect identification increased when victims cooperated with investigators and witnesses were available, and decreased in stranger cases and when victim credibility concerns were present in police reports. Cases were more likely to be presented to a prosecutor when victims cooperated with police, witnesses were available, suspects confessed to the crime, and suspects had a history of arrest.

Conclusions

Researchers should continue to examine pre-arrest investigative actions to inform policy and training aimed at enhancing victim engagement and reducing case attrition. Additionally, SAKs should be tested to aid investigators in identifying suspects in stranger cases.

