Abstract

Background

Evidence from attrition studies indicates that complainants who experience sexual assault on more than one occasion and by different perpetrators (i.e. sexual revictimization) are unlikely to have their cases progress through to prosecution.

Purpose

The aim of this systematic review was to ascertain what can be learned from experimental studies to aid the understanding of this real-world phenomenon. Specifically, to investigate the attributions made to hypothetical cases of sexual revictimization in mock-juror-type, (quasi)experimental studies.

Methods

This systematic review entailed searching 13 electronic databases. Over 6000 potential sources were generated, of which 24 met the criteria for full-text reading. Application of the inclusion criteria, led to this review being based on 12 articles published between 1976 and 2020. These referred to 16 studies involving 4021 participants.

Findings

The findings, except for one study, revealed consistent evidence of bias towards victims of sexual revictimization, which related to higher levels of disbelief and victim-blame, and other factors. Complainants were blamed most by women when the context was perceived as risky.

Conclusions

There were several methodological issues with many of the studies which compromised their ecological validity and applicability. Recommendations are made for future research in this area, and police training and practice.

