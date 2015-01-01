SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vazsonyi AT, Ksinan AJ, Javakhishvili M. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 75: e101827.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2021.101827

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE
The current investigation tested two tenets from self-control theory regarding its cross-national validity and applicability, namely the extent to which (1) parenting behaviors (closeness and monitoring) were associated with low self-control, and (2) the extent to which opportunities (two competing operationalizations: routine activities or peer deviance) and low self-control independently (and synergistically) predicted deviant behaviors.
Methods
Data were collected as part of the Second International Self-Report Delinquency Study (ISRD-2) from 28 cultures, from seventh, eighth, and ninth grade adolescents (N = 66,859), and analyzed using hierarchical linear modeling. Country level variables included years in school, size of the prison population, unemployment rate, and life expectancy.
Results
(1) Low self-control significantly varied at both the individual- and country-levels; both closeness and monitoring negatively predicted low self-control. At the country level, more years in school and a greater prison population were positively associated with low self-control, while life expectancy was negatively associated. (2) Deviance significantly varied at the individual and country levels. Low self-control and opportunities (peer deviance and routine activities) uniquely explained variance in deviance.
Conclusions
Findings provide support for the cross-cultural application of self-control theory.


Language: en

Keywords

Comparative; Crime; Cross-national; Delinquency; Deviance; Low self-control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print