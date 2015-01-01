Abstract

PURPOSE

Grounding our work within the larger gender and self-control literature, the purpose of this paper is three-fold: to examine the relative effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on self-control for boys and girls, whether gender differences in self-control can be explained by exposure to ACEs, and the extent to which ACEs differentially influence empathy and impulsivity for boys and girls, two components of self-control with notable gender differences.

Methods

Using data from the Fragile Families and Childhood Wellbeing Study, we examine our three questions using stepwise, ordinary least squares (OLS) regression and generalized linear models (GLM) to explain the relationship between ACEs and gender differences in self-control.

Results

We found that as ACEs increased, self-control declined for boys and girls. Higher numbers of ACEs were associated with increased impulsivity for boys but, ACEs were not significantly related to empathy for either boys or girls.

Conclusions

We found that ACEs significantly impaired the development of self-control for boys and girls. We also found that the relationship between ACEs and impulsivity was only significant for boys. As such, delinquency prevention and intervention efforts should screen for ACEs, their relationship to deficits in self-control and, in particular, should address the significant connection between ACEs and boys' impulsivity. Finally, self-control development programs should focus on addressing past, childhood trauma for boys and girls.

Language: en