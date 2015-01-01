SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim DY, Phillips SW. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 73: e101783.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2021.101783

OBJECTIVE
The present study examines the impact of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order on gun violence in Buffalo, New York: fatal shootings, all non-fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings with injury, and non-fatal shootings without injury. It also estimated its impact on gang and non-gang related shootings.
Weekly crime data are analyzed at the city level using ARIMA and poisson models. Forecasting is used to verify the validity of both ARIMA and poisson models.
The effect of the pandemic was conditional upon the types of gun violence and impact models of intervention. The pandemic caused a temporary increase in fatal shootings while leading to a long-term increase in all non-fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings with injury, non-fatal shootings without injury, and gang related shootings.
The pandemic has changed the volume of gun violence possibly due to increased strain and/or changed routine activities. This study not only promotes further research but also has policy implications for public health and safety. From a public policy perspective, criminal justice agencies should focus more attention and resources on gun violence resulting from a sense of strain and fear among individuals during the pandemic.


COVID-19; Fatal shootings; Gang related shootings; Gun violence; Non-fatal shootings; Pandemic; Stay-at-home orders

