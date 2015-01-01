Abstract

Although prior research has long examined neighborhood effects on violent crime generally and aggravated assault specifically, less attention has been paid to how structure affects less serious offenses. However, neighborhood factors such as single-parent households or poverty are likely important predictors for the commission of less serious forms of violence, though their relative effects may vary depending on the level of severity of violence employed. The current study disaggregates assaults and examines whether neighborhood factors have differential effects on aggravated, non-aggravated (simple), and domestic assaults. Using data from Cleveland, OH we conduct a series of negative binomial regression models and use seemingly unrelated postestimation commands to identify differences across assault type. We identify important differences in the neighborhood drivers of assault, especially single-parent households, disadvantage, and residential stability, and between domestic assault from simple or aggravated. Our findings underscore the importance of disaggregating assaults to unmask distinctions in how community context influences serious and less serious forms of violence. In doing so, we identify important elements that crime reduction strategies should consider - particularly for less serious but more common forms of violence - in order to implemented more effectively.

Language: en