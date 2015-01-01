|
Citation
|
Mancini A, Granziol U, Migliorati D, Gragnani A, Femia G, Cosentino T, Saliani AM, Tenore K, Luppino OI, Perdighe C, Mancini F. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 189: e111495.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Guilt emerges as the emotional result of a conflict between our behavior and internalized morality. Since morality is best conceptualized as a multidimensional construct, guilt results in different phenomena depending on the moral values internalized by the "guilty". Indeed, mounting evidence supports the distinction between guilt feelings emerging from deontological morality and guilt feelings emerging from altruistic morality. Most measures fail to consider moral orientation when assessing guilt. Our aim was to develop a reliable and valid tool, able to independently measure different types of guilt feelings. We presented the 17-items Moral Orientation Guilt Scale (MOGS) to a large subclinical sample, along with other questionnaires. Analyses included measures of classical test theory and innovative techniques of network analysis. This cross-validation approach pointed at four factors: "Moral Norm Violation", "Moral Dirtiness", "Empathy" and "Harm".
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deontological Guilt; Disgust; Exploratory graph analysis; Interpersonal Guilt; Moral disgust