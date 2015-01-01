Abstract

The present study tests the hypothesis that conflict amplifies longitudinal associations from aggressiveness and disruptiveness to classroom popularity. Participants were 356 (181 girls, 172 boys) Florida primary school students (ages 8-12). The results revealed that higher initial levels of peer-reported aggression, and disruptiveness were associated with increases in peer-reported popularity, particularly for children who report frequent conflict with classmates. The findings highlight a hitherto unexplored avenue through which aggressive and disruptive children attain status in the peer group.

Language: en