|
Citation
|
Yoho M, Faur S, Laursen B. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 190: e111538.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study tests the hypothesis that conflict amplifies longitudinal associations from aggressiveness and disruptiveness to classroom popularity. Participants were 356 (181 girls, 172 boys) Florida primary school students (ages 8-12). The results revealed that higher initial levels of peer-reported aggression, and disruptiveness were associated with increases in peer-reported popularity, particularly for children who report frequent conflict with classmates. The findings highlight a hitherto unexplored avenue through which aggressive and disruptive children attain status in the peer group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Conflict; Peer status; Popularity