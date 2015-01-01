|
Bryan CJ, Kyron M, Page AC. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 191: e111552.
Abstract
Suicide attempts are motivated by the desire to escape aversive states and circumstances, suggesting they may be regulated by the behavioral inhibition system (BIS). Suicide attempts are also associated with reward pursuit, however, implicating a role for the behavioral activation system (BAS). We hypothesized that the interaction of high BIS and BAS sensitivity would be associated with increased risk of past-month suicide attempt. 10,625 adults completed an anonymous online survey assessing BIS sensitivity, BAS sensitivity, past-month suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, and relevant covariates.
BAS; Behavioral approach; Behavioral inhibition; BIS; Reinforcement sensitivity theory; Suicide