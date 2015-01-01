|
Etherson ME, Smith MM, Hill AP, Sherry SB, Curran T, Flett GL, Hewitt PL. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 191: e111559.
The Perfectionism Social Disconnection Model (PSDM) is a theory-driven model of the relationship between perfectionism, depressive symptoms, and suicide ideation. However, to date, tests of the PSDM have not included anti-mattering (i.e., feelings of not mattering alongside feelings of insignificance and marginalization) as a mediator or suicide ideation as an outcome. Critically, too, most research on the PSDM has relied on cross-sectional or two-wave longitudinal designs. Our study, then, examines whether perfectionism confers vulnerability to depressive symptoms and suicide ideation via mattering and anti-mattering in a three-wave longitudinal design. A sample of 181 undergraduates completed study measures on three occasions over six weeks.
Depression; Longitudinal; Mattering; Perfectionism; Suicide