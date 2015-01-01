Abstract

The Perfectionism Social Disconnection Model (PSDM) is a theory-driven model of the relationship between perfectionism, depressive symptoms, and suicide ideation. However, to date, tests of the PSDM have not included anti-mattering (i.e., feelings of not mattering alongside feelings of insignificance and marginalization) as a mediator or suicide ideation as an outcome. Critically, too, most research on the PSDM has relied on cross-sectional or two-wave longitudinal designs. Our study, then, examines whether perfectionism confers vulnerability to depressive symptoms and suicide ideation via mattering and anti-mattering in a three-wave longitudinal design. A sample of 181 undergraduates completed study measures on three occasions over six weeks.



FINDINGS provide strong support for the notion that socially prescribed perfectionism confers vulnerability to depressive symptoms via anti-mattering. Our findings suggest a need for future research on anti-mattering and suicide ideation, especially within the context of the PSDM and using longitudinal designs.

