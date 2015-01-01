Abstract

This article has been retracted: please see Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal (https://www.elsevier.com/about/our-business/policies/article-withdrawal).



This article and subsequent corrigendum have been retracted at the request of both the Editor in Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and the senior author, Dr. Qian Zhang, following continuing concerns with respect to the data analyses. While reanalyzing the dataset, the senior author and a reader of the journal, Dr. Joseph Hilgard, who initially raised concerns, both identified several further errors that impacted the results and the conclusions reported in the article. It is this ongoing issue with the data analyses and reported results in the original paper and corrigendum that have led the Editor in Chief to conclude that there is no need to provide yet another corrigendum. Thus, it is necessary to retract the original 2016 paper and 2019 corrigendum. The senior author has apologized for this unintentional situation.

Language: en