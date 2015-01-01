Abstract

Deaths due to road traffic accidents (RTA) accounted for 2.46% of deaths out of the total deaths in Indonesia. Road safety education (RSE), as an effort to prevent RTA, focuses on increasing knowledge; however, variations of techniques, methods, and media are less used. This study aims to analyze the application of RSE innovations that have been compiled based on interests and needs of adolescents, which are expected to be able to increase knowledge, beliefs, attitudes, intentions, and safe driving behavior. This research used a quasi-experimental approach with a non-randomized pre-test-post-test control group design approach. The Zainafree Program intervention model was conducted for 6 weeks on 362 students who were selected using purposive sampling technique at two schools with the same characteristics. The bivariate analysis was conducted to observe the effect of the model on changes in knowledge, beliefs, attitudes, intentions, and behavior. We analyzed multivariately using GLM-RMA to determine the effectiveness of the model from various confounding factors. The Mann-Whitney test in the intervention and control group demonstrated a significant difference in the average post-test score of two on all dependent variables (p = 0.000). The results of the GLM-RMA test demonstrated the effect of the Zainafree Program on knowledge (p = 0.000; ETA Square = 35.1), beliefs (p = 0.000; ETA Square = 32.0), attitudes (p = 0.000; ETA Square = 50.9), intentions (p = 0.000, ETA Square = 20.7), and behavior (p = 0.000; ETA Square = 28.2), after adjusting for involvement between confounding variables (p = 0.000; ETA Square = 16.2), which demonstrated that the intervention was able to explain 16.2 changes that occur in the scores of five aspects together. The RSE program was proven to be successful in increasing students' knowledge, beliefs, attitudes, intentions, and behavior compared to those who did not receive the program.

Language: en