Abstract

Though automobile manufacturers are investing efforts to make newer vehicles safer to drive, an element of uncertainty with the new vehicle seems to persist with the drivers during the early years of ownership. This could be due to a lack of familiarity of the vehicle's power, dimensions or available technologies/features. While the uncertainty in itself is a potential cause of a crash, it is important for the policy-makers, practitioners, and automobile manufacturers to understand the factors that could further aggravate the problem. This research focuses on identifying the factors influencing the likelihood of getting involved in a crash and its severity when driving a new vehicle. Crash data for North Carolina for the years 2013 to 2018 (six years) was used develop partial proportionality odds models, compute the odds ratios, analyze the effects of explanatory variables, and identify factors influencing crashes by the age of the vehicle. The likelihood of getting involved in a severe or moderate injury crash when driving a new vehicle is less for drivers in the age group ≤19 years. Erratic driving behavior (like making wide turns, weaving and swerving in traffic, driving with headlights off, driving on center-line or lane-line, etc.) and speeding increase the risk of getting involved in a moderate injury crash when driving a new vehicle. Likewise, the odds of getting involved in a crash are high on weekends and in adverse weather conditions when driving a new vehicle. They are higher when driving a new motorcycle, heavy vehicle or farm machinery. The findings help policy-makers and practitioners formulate strategies to educate drivers on factors influencing crash risk when driving a new vehicle. Further, automobile manufacturers can establish guidance programs and documentation that explain what to expect when buying and driving a new vehicle.

