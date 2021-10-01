Abstract

Research on distracted driving due to phone use has increased substantially over the past decades, however, very little is explored about commercial vehicle drivers (e.g., truck drivers) in this aspect. This study focused on examining the prevalence of phone use habits and the associated crash risk for data collected from 490 Indian truck drivers. The data on demographic details, driving history, phone use habits (in everyday life and during driving), history of receiving any penalty for phone use and incidences of crash occurrence, was collected through face-to-face interviews with the drivers. Binary logistic models were used to identify the factors affecting phone use habits during driving and the associated crash risk. Further, the incidences of receiving a penalty for the phone use were examined through cross-tabulation and chi-square statistics. The results showed that 55% of the drivers used a phone during driving, mainly for talking purpose. The model revealed that education, vehicle size, vehicle ownership and everyday life phone use habits were the significant factors associated with phone use while driving. Regarding the history of penalty receiving incidences, 41% of the drivers who used a phone during driving had received the penalty, and 52% of these penalty-receiving drivers were penalized repetitively. The model results for crash risk showed that the frequent phone users were 29 times more likely to be involved in a crash due to phone use compared to the non-frequent users. The results suggest a double level (legislative and company level) prohibition policy for phone use during driving for the truck drivers and also to enforce strict and effective legislative ban especially on the truck routes.

