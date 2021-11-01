SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morimoto A, Wang A, Kitano N. IATSS Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.iatssr.2021.11.012

unavailable

Many countries and international organizations have put a significant amount of effort into improving road traffic safety by setting their own road traffic safety goals and strategies. This study aims to provide a conceptual framework for road traffic safety through an international comparison of traffic safety goals and strategies. Such a comparison can help improve mutual understanding and communication among stakeholders in different countries and international organizations. Based on a review of previous traffic safety literature and comparing traffic safety strategies of several different countries and international organizations, this study proposes a conceptual framework for road traffic safety consisting of a common vision, traffic safety indicators, a safe system including the 3Es and some additional Es, and a traffic safety culture, which is the basis of the framework.


Language: en

Common vision; Road traffic safety; Safe system; Traffic safety culture

