Abstract

The substance use, violence, and AIDS (SAVA) syndemic framework is used to study risk for HIV/AIDS. As a secondary analysis from a large HIV/AIDS prevention study, we categorized participants into having from zero to three SAVA conditions based on the presence or absence of self-reported substance use in the past 4 months, history of lifetime sexual abuse, and intimate partner violence. We used Poisson regression models to examine the association between the number of SAVA conditions and sexual risk behavior. Among all participants (n = 195, median age, 20), 37.9%, 19.5%, and 6.7% reported occurrence of one, two, and all three SAVA conditions, respectively. We found that more than one SAVA condition experienced by women was significantly associated with having more than one sex partner (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] = 1.88; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.28, 2.76) and with substance use before sex (aPR = 1.61 95% CI = 1.06, 2.45).

