Abstract

Measuring the ultimate impact of research on health and economic well-being has presented challenges that have rarely been surmounted, and research on preventing occupational injuries and illnesses is no exception. Nevertheless, there is an increasing need to demonstrate the value of publicly funded research. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recently contracted with the RAND Corporation to conduct six in-depth case studies that aimed to quantify the benefits of key NIOSH research efforts using economic metrics. These case studies focused on silica exposure in asphalt pavement milling, firefighter cancer risks, a multi-industry matching-grant program for purchase of safety equipment, personal coal dust monitors for coal miners, re-design of ambulance patient compartments for safety, and workplace amputation surveillance. In this article, we summarize what we learned about how measurement of research benefits may be pursued. We summarize the benefit measurement methods that were used and the results of these research efforts in terms of costs saved, injuries and illnesses prevented, and the statistical value of reductions in risk of death or illness. We then distill some observations about the characteristics of research efforts that make measurement of research benefits feasible and suggest steps that could make it feasible to apply the same methods more widely. We also outline key NIOSH activities that appear not to be amenable to benefit measurement but suggest potentials for progress toward at least partial or qualitative benefit assessment. Finally, we discuss implications of the benefit measurement case studies for strategic research planning.

Language: en