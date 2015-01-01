Abstract

BACKGROUND: The transportation and utilities industries include establishments engaged in the movement of passengers and freight, or the provision of public power, water, and other services. Along with the warehousing industry, they make up the US National Occupational Research Agenda's Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (TWU) industry sector. In 2018 the sector composed 5% of the US workforce, with approximately 8 million workers. TWU workers experienced 19% of all fatalities among U.S. workers in 2018 and 7% of total occupational injuries and illnesses.



METHODS: Around-the-clock operations, heavy workloads, long and irregular shifts, complicated schedules, and time pressures characterize work across the US TWU sector. However, there are considerable differences in worker priorities and concerns between TWU industries. Major areas of concern within the sector include disparities in work schedules; required training for employee fatigue awareness and prevention; physical and mental job demands; and safety culture.



RESULTS: Strategies for fatigue mitigation are critical to reduce the prevalence of injuries, safety-critical events, and crashes in TWU workers. Further research on the incidence and characterization of fatigue among TWU workers will guide the development of effective mitigation strategies. The influence of work scheduling on missed sleep opportunities and disrupted circadian rhythms should be determined. Evaluation of fatigue mitigation strategies can lead to the adoption of the most effective ones for each TWU industry.



CONCLUSION: Implementation of effective strategies is critical for the health, safety, wellbeing, and productivity of workers in the TWU sector.

