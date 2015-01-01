|
Citation
Sieber WK, Chen GX, Krueger GP, Lincoln JE, Menéndez CC, O'Connor MB. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35301725
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The transportation and utilities industries include establishments engaged in the movement of passengers and freight, or the provision of public power, water, and other services. Along with the warehousing industry, they make up the US National Occupational Research Agenda's Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (TWU) industry sector. In 2018 the sector composed 5% of the US workforce, with approximately 8 million workers. TWU workers experienced 19% of all fatalities among U.S. workers in 2018 and 7% of total occupational injuries and illnesses.
Language: en
Keywords
fatigue; fatigue mitigation; research needs; transportation; utilities