Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association of sex and race/ethnicity with acute hospital readmissions ("within stay readmissions [WSRs]") during inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) care vs. patients discharged home without a WSR among traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis (N = 210,440) of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation data using multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: WSRs occurred for 11.79% females and 11.77% of male TBI patients. Sex-specific models identified insurance, comorbidities, and complications factored differently in likelihood of WSRs among females than males but association of all other factors were similar per group. WSRs differences were more pronounced by race/ethnicity: White: 11.63%; Black: 11.32%; Hispanic/Latino: 9.78%; Other: 10.61%. Descriptive bivariate analysis identified racial/ethnic patients with WSRs had greater days from TBI to IRF admission [White: 17.66; Black: 21.70; Hispanic/Latino: 23.81; Other: 20.66] and lower admission cognitive and motor function. Factors differed across models predicting WSRs for race/ethnic groups; age, admission motor and cognitive function, complications, and length of stay were consistent across groups.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates disparities by race/ethnicity for IRF WSRs among TBI patients and factors predictive of this potentially preventable outcome by sex and race/ethnicity.



FINDINGS could inform care planning and quality improvement efforts for TBI patients.

Language: en