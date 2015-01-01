Abstract

BACKGROUND: Scapular fractures are among the orthopedic injuries, which are associated with other injuries, such as lung injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of lung injuries associated with scapular fractures in traumatic patients referred to a main trauma center in the south of Iran.



METHODS: The present retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted from April 2016 to June 2019 on adult traumatic patients, who were referred to one of the main trauma centers in the south of Iran, and their data were recorded in the hospital information system. The patients with chest computed tomography, and those whose scapula fractures were reported and confirmed by a radiologist were included in this study. All patients' data were extracted from their medical files and then analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 100 patients were enrolled, and the majority (78%) of the cases were male. The mean±SD age of the patients was 40.71±14.071 years, and 55% of the cases had lung injuries (P=0.158). Furthermore, most of the causes of scapular fracture were due to car-motorcycle accidents (30%) and car overturning (27%). Lung contusion (31%) and hemothorax (30%) were the most types of lung injuries. The mean±SD duration of hospitalization was estimated at 4.94±7.90 days. The mean age (OR=-0.207, P=0.039) and intensive care unit admission rate (OR=0.267, P=0.007) were statistically different in patients with and without lung injuries.



CONCLUSION: Although scapula fractures were not significantly associated with lung injuries in this study, the occurrence of 55% of the lung injuries was clinically important, which should be considered by emergency physicians.

Language: en