Citation
Nakuci J, McGuire M, Schweser F, Poulsen D, Muldoon S. Brain Connect. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35302399
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) damages white matter tracts, disrupting brain network structure and communication. There exists a wide heterogeneity in the pattern of structural damage associated with injury, as well as a large heterogeneity in behavioral outcomes. However, little is known about the relationship between changes in network connectivity and clinical outcomes.
Keywords
Epilepsy; Traumatic brain injury; Brain networks; Structural connectivity