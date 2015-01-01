|
Citation
|
Rezek J, Sidlo K, Džupa V, Horáček J, Hulin I. Bratisl. Lek. Listy. 2022; 123(4): 231-235.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Comenius University, School of Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35294207
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: We decided to compare the incidence and spectrum of pelvic fractures in 2020 affected by the anti-pandemic measures due to COVID-19 with previous years 2018 and 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Suicide, Attempted; epidemiology; Retrospective Studies; suicide; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Communicable Disease Control; COVID-19 pandemic.; pelvic fracture