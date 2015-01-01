SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pasque CB, Hendrix C. Case Rep. Orthop. 2022; 2022: e5449913.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2022/5449913

PMID

35295816

PMCID

PMC8918371

Abstract

Acute compartment syndrome is a difficult diagnosis to make due to its wide range of clinical presentations. Delay or misdiagnosis can cause devastating consequences such as Volkmann's ischemic contracture, permanent nerve damage, amputation, and death. Lower extremity compartment syndrome is more common than upper extremity compartment syndrome, with the forearm being the most common location for upper extremity compartment syndrome. Acute compartment syndrome is most caused by acute fracture trauma but can also be due to soft tissue crush injuries or vascular problems. We report a unique case of a male umpire being struck on the forearm by a baseball with subsequent progression to an acute compartment syndrome that required emergent fasciotomies. The patient made a full recovery with no known long-term sequelae.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print