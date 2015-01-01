|
Lu HH, Chen DR, Chou AK. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): 22.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35292070
BACKGROUND: There is strong evidence to support the association between bullying and the onset of mental health conditions in students with ASD (autism spectrum disorder). In Taiwan, the seventh grade marks the first year of middle school, following elementary school. This period is also when peers tend to perform bullying behaviours to establish status among the peer group. Therefore, seventh grade is considered one of the most challenging times for students with ASD due to several changes within the school environment and the developmental changes that arise at this age. This study aims to assess the association between the school environment and bullying victimization among students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) enrolled in regular classes in their first year of middle school.
Adolescents; School environment; Autism spectrum disorder; Bullying