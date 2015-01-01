Abstract

Using a randomized controlled, non-blinded, two-group design, differences in fall risk assessment, post-discharge sustainable fall risk changes, fall events and re-hospitalization were examined in 77 older adults who received a simulation (n = 36) or written (n = 41) education intervention. Between-group differences and changes in pre- versus post-fall risk assessment scores were examined using Pearson's chi-square, Wilcoxon rank sum or Fisher's exact tests (categorical variables) and two-sample t-tests (continuous variables). There were no statistically significant differences between groups in demographic characteristics. Patients who received simulation education had higher fall risk post-assessment scores than the written education group, p = .022. Change in fall risk assessment scores (post-vs.-pre; 95% confidence intervals) were higher in the simulation group compared to the written education group, 1.43 (0.37, 2.50), p = .009. At each post-discharge assessment, fall events were numerically fewer but not significantly different among simulation and education group participants. There were no statistically significant between-group differences in re-hospitalization.

