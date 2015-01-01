Abstract

Traditional ice and snow path planning methods still have internal environmental problems in intelligent path planning, such as weak innovation ability, imperfect management, long planning path, unreasonable security structure, and low degree of specialization. Therefore, more and more ice and snow sports lovers are eager to solve this problem. This paper designs a path planning method based on three-dimensional ice and snow model. The path planning method of moving snow and ice based on MNN (Multiclass Neural Networks) algorithm is studied from many aspects. MNN algorithm is used for comprehensive analysis and evaluation. The mobile phone provides data information on key nodes, air resistance, momentum change, ice and snow movement track, and so on. The results show that the ice and snow path planning system based on MNN algorithm designed in this paper has the advantages of high feasibility, high data accuracy, and good prediction effect and can effectively improve the efficiency of ice and snow path planning.

