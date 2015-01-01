Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Tapentadol is a centrally acting opioid analgesic prescribed for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The study aimed to determine the characteristics of Australian toxicity deaths related to tapentadol.



METHODS: All cases in which tapentadol use was coded contributory to death (n = 159) were retrieved from the National Coronial Information System (1 July 2000-31 December 2020).



RESULTS: The mean age was 48.5 (18-81) and 56% were female. Documented histories of problems with chronic pain (66%), mental health (60.4%), substance use (44%) and injecting drug use (23.3%) were common. The majority of deaths were deemed unintentional (76.1%) and in 18.9% pre-existing disease was co-contributory. The median peripheral blood tapentadol concentration was 1.00 mg L(-1) (0.02-47.00), and the median aortic concentration was 2.05 mg L(-1) (0.10-30.00). In all cases, psychoactive drugs other than tapentadol were also detected, most commonly antidepressants (72.3%), opioids (66.7%), hypnosedatives (64.2%) and gabapentinoids (43.4%). Of cases where autopsies were conducted, 27.7% were diagnosed with cardiomegaly and 18.5% with severe coronary artery stenosis. Pulmonary oedema (68.1%), aspiration of vomitus (39.5%) and acute pneumonia (26.9%) were common.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The typical tapentadol-related toxicity death involved unintentional death in the presence of multiple drugs, although a notable minority were intentional self-harm. Multiple morbidities were common. The identification and characteristics of these cases indicate that the adverse event profile of tapentadol needs to be considered in the setting of polypharmacy.

