Abstract

The recent systematic review by Mutahi and colleagues published in eClinicalMedicine sought to synthesise available evidence on the mental health problems and service gaps experienced by pregnant adolescent girls and young women (aged 12-24 years) in sub-Saharan Africa. Among other findings, depression was the most frequently reported mental health problem, while mental health care for pregnant adolescent girls and young women (PAGYW) were characterised by poor health-care worker attitudes, lack of confidentiality, and lack of tailored services.



We provide a complementary perspective that continues the conversation about the mental health of PAGYW in sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, while evidence from the 18 eligible studies provided less than enough basis to address satisfactorily the key aims of the review, it is even more concerning that only three (qualitative) studies have reported evidence on suicidal behaviours among PAGYW in sub-Saharan Africa between 2007 and 2020. The dearth of studies on self-harm and suicidal behaviours among PAGYW in sub-Saharan Africa is troubling and as such warrants both initial and further research attention...

