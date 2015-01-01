|
Citation
|
Silva FMA, Safons MP. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2022; 31(1): e2021681.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35293515
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To describe and analyze the temporal trend of deaths from falls in the elderly in the Federal District, Brazil, between 1996 and 2017.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Brazil/epidemiology; *Accidental Falls; *Information Systems