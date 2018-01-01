Abstract

The global COVID-19 pandemic prompted governments to impose unprecedented sanitary measures, such as social distancing, curfews, and lockdowns. In France and other countries, the first COVID-19 lockdown raised concerns about an increased risk of child abuse. Abusive head trauma (AHT) is one of the most serious forms of child abuse in children aged 0-24 months and constitutes the leading cause of death in children under 2 years of age. Subdural hemorrhage (SDH) is present in 89% of cases of AHT and constitutes one of the most specific, objective clinical presentations in the diagnosis of child abuse. In a French nationwide study, we sought to evaluate the potential impact of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence of hospital admissions for child abuse with SDH, relative to the two previous years. We conducted a nationwide, retrospective study of data in the French national hospital discharge summary database by applying the International Classification of Diseases (10th Revision) codes for SDH and for child abuse. After including children aged up to 24 months with a diagnosis of child abuse and/or SDH following hospital admission anywhere in France between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2020, we compared the incidence of child abuse, the incidence of SDH + child abuse, and the demographic data for 2020 with the corresponding values for 2018 and 2019. There were no significant differences in the number of hospital admissions due to child abuse or SDH + child abuse between 2020 and the 2018/2019 control years. The incidence of SDH + child abuse was higher among boys than among girls. There were significantly fewer hospital admissions in May 2020 (p = 0.01) and significantly more in December 2020 (p = 0.03), relative to the same months in the two preceding years. There was a nonsignificant trend toward a lower incidence of hospital admission for child abuse in 2020, relative to 2019 (decrease: 6.4%) and 2018 (decrease: 7.6%).



CONCLUSION: When considering children under the age of 24 months in France, the incidence of hospital admission for SDH in the context of child abuse was not significantly higher in 2020 than in the two previous years. WHAT IS KNOWN: • The impact of COVID-19 lockdown on child abuse and more specifically on subdural hemorrhage remains unknown. WHAT IS NEW: • There was no increase in hospitalizations for child abuse and AHT. • We found that boys are more often victims of child abuse and subdural hemorrhage among children aged less than 12 months.

