Josifovski N, Shand F, Morley K, Chia J, Henshaw R, Petrie K, Reda B, Li E, Theobald A, Onie S, Torok M, Berrouiguet S, Batterham PJ, Carter G, Haber P, Christensen H, Larsen ME. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2022; 76: 1-2.
35303519
Hospital-treated self-harm is the single strongest risk factor for suicide [1]. Failure to provide rapid and effective follow-up care is associated with increased risk for repeat self-harm and suicide [2]. Brief contact interventions have been proposed as part of follow-up care, wherein a service uses media such as postcards or telephone calls to engage with individuals. These interventions overcome many of the challenges of traditional interventions by being relatively low cost, undemanding on the recipient, and scalable. Additionally, they appear to be associated with a reduction in the number of repeat self-harm episodes [3]. Brief contact interventions by SMS text message can help participants reconnect to healthcare services [4].
