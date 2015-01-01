Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death in Hispanics globally and nationally. Intentional death rates were higher in Cuba than Mexico in 2016. In the United States (US), suicide mortality rates were greater among Hispanics in rural than urban areas from 2001 to 2015. Although the US lacks suicide research in undocumented Hispanics, few studies have reported increased risk in immigrants. Limited research also indicates higher intentional death rates in Cuban Americans compared with other Hispanic American subgroups. However, suicide prevention strategies for at-risk Cuban Americans are lacking due to a scarcity of research among diverse Hispanics. Researchers could collaborate with health care providers to develop effective suicide prevention methods for Cuban Americans with suicidal problems. This report provides an overview of suicidal behavior in Hispanic Americans with a focus on Cuban Americans. Gaps related to the research topic, as well as recommendations for practice, research, and health policy, are provided in this report.

Language: en