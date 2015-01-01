Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic is having profound effects on college students, and those with mental health conditions are more vulnerable to the impact of this stress.



OBJECTIVE: To study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college students' mental health. Participants: Participants (n=489) were mostly female, undergraduate, and aged 18-25.



METHODS: Participants completed an online survey assessing symptoms of mental health problems including hopelessness, loneliness, sadness, anxiety, sadness, and anger.



RESULTS: Approximately 81.6 % self-reported at least one negative mental health symptom. Students reported increased feelings of hopelessness (+7.8%), loneliness (+6.7%), sadness (+8.8%), depression (+2.6%), anxiety (+5.2%), and anger (+14.6%) during the pandemic than before. LGBTQ students and Black students had significantly more mental health symptoms during the pandemic than straight and White students.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of this study highlight the negative impact of the pandemic and resultant changes on college students' mental health.

