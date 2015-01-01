|
Citation
Taylor JE, McLean R, Samaranayaka A, Connolly MJ. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35302401
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: 11% of drivers aged 65+ report moderate to extreme driving anxiety, with associated reduction in driving. Knowledge about the relationships of driving anxiety with health and quality of life for older people is minimal. The present study examined these relationships.
Keywords
|
quality of life; health; automobile driving; driving anxiety; older people